UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Tongaat Hulett Ltd:
* FY headline earnings of 982 million rand(2016: 679 million rand), up 44.6 pct
* Annual dividend of 300 cents per share
* Early season estimate for sugar production in 2017/18 is between 1 176 000 tons-1 278 000 tons, compared to 1 056 000 tons in 2016/17
* Total sugar production is expected to recover over 2 years, to between some 1,485,000 and 1,588,000 tons in 2018/19
* There is positive outlook for full year with earnings growth expected to continue and cash flow momentum expected to be maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources