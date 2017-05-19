May 19 Tongaat Hulett Limited:

* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)

* Fy headline earnings are expected to be approximately r982 million, compared to r679 million earned in previous year

* Fy total net profit per share is expected to be approximately 853 cents per share (2016: 620 cents per share)