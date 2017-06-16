BRIEF-Intuitive Aerial: first order for company's new NEWTON C from Japanese company
* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
June 16 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.76 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s8rBoc
($1 = 6.8140 Chinese yuan renminbi)
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan