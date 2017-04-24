April 24Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired network tech firm for 1.08 billion yuan via issuance of 42.1 million shares and cash pay of 432 million yuan

* It raised 447.0 million yuan in private placement for transaction payment

* Listing date for new shares is April 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GNLaSa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)