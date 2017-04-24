BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired network tech firm for 1.08 billion yuan via issuance of 42.1 million shares and cash pay of 432 million yuan
* It raised 447.0 million yuan in private placement for transaction payment
* Listing date for new shares is April 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GNLaSa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group