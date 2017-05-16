BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
* TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Tonghua Golden-horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement to invest up to 100 million yuan ($14.51 million) in Chinese medicine firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pFxfhI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would halt a late-stage study of its drug to treat old patients with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer, due to safety concerns.