UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Tongkun Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 882.7 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($160.00 million)
* Says it kicks off textile materials project with investment of 988.0 million yuan
* Says it kicks off fibre project with investment of 2.5 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o95ARP; bit.ly/2mHjrlh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8749 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources