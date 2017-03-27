March 27 Tongkun Group Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 882.7 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($160.00 million)

* Says it kicks off textile materials project with investment of 988.0 million yuan

* Says it kicks off fibre project with investment of 2.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o95ARP; bit.ly/2mHjrlh

