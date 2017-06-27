FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations of its TNT Express unit were disrupted after being hit by an information system virus attack.
June 27 Tongyang Networks Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 24.6 million shares of the company in private placement, at 2,030 won/share, to raise 50 billion won in proceeds for other fund
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/d7g7q8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations of its TNT Express unit were disrupted after being hit by an information system virus attack.
* LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2tYIY9I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Commission gave Austrian industrial materials maker RHI clearance on Wednesday to buy Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios after the company agreed to divest some businesses in Europe.