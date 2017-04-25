BRIEF- Nextware announces business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
April 25Tongyu Communication Inc :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vogLbb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21