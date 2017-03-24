March 24 Tonkens Agrar AG:

* For 2016/2017 increase in revenues is expected to continue with an increase in the growth rate compared to the previous year and a markedly improved result from ordinary business activity

* Revenues in first half of 2016/2017 are up by about 20 percent to 7.76 million euros ($8.37 million) (previous year: 6.43 million euros)

* After tax, half-year result increased visibly from 0.40 million euros to 0.75 million euros