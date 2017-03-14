March 14 Tonking New Energy Group Holdings Ltd :

* Tonking New Energy Technology (Shanghai) has been awarded new contract

* Purchase contract awarded by State Nuclear Electric Power Planning Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd

* No forecast or prediction of profits of group has been made with regard to award of aforementioned new contracts

* Contract in relation to tracker bracket of 20MWP PV power generating project in Dongshan town