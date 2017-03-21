March 21 Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* FY net profit HK$ 151.8 million versus HK$166.5 million a year ago

* FY turnover HK$ 4,265.7 million versus HK$ 4,857.2 million a year ago

* Proposed final dividend (HK cents) 25.0 per share

* "It is anticipated that soundbars business in overseas markets will increase significantly in 2017"

* "Group believes that audio products will further contribute to growth in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: