UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd
* Announcement In Relation To A Fire Accident And Resumption Of Trading
* On 11 June, a fire accident occurred in material warehouse and secondary workshop of factory area operated by FP Group (Dongguan)
* As a result of incident, some of raw material, finished goods, part of plant & production facilities in factory area have been damaged
* Anticipates it takes time to purchase new production facilities, repair damaged plant, re-purchase raw material,to deliver finished goods
* Expects that accident will not cause material adverse impact on overall financial position of group for year ended 31 dec 2017
* No personal injury was involved in fire accident
* Board considers that fire accident will not lead to material adverse impact on group's sales and operation
* Application will be made by company for resumption of trading with effect from 13 June
* Production has been resumed insofar as production facilities which are not damaged as a result of fire accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources