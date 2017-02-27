BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
Feb 27 Tonna Electronique SA:
* FY revenue 12.0 million euros ($12.8 million) versus 11.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intelsat-While launch program remains on track, progress on commercialization of epicng services pacing slower than necessary to meet expectations for 2017
VENICE, Italy, June 16 Fiat Chrysler does not expect its diesel woes in the United States to have an impact on its business targets to 2018, the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.