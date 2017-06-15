BRIEF-Naspers Ltd announces possible USD bond offering
* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow
June 15 Tontek Design Technology Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
* Says it will sign a syndicated loan contract for 3 billion yen, including three years term loan contract for 300 million yen and one year commitment line contract for 2.7 billion yen, with Resona Bank, Limited as agent, on June 27