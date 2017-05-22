BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 22Top Choice Medical Investment Co Inc :
* Says its unit Hangzhou Dental Hospital acquired 60 percent stake in Zhejiang-based health service company (main asset is new head office building of Hangzhou Dental Hospital) for 75 million yuan
* Says its unit holds 100 percent stake in Zhejiang-based health services company after acquisition
