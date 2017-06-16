June 16 Top Glove Corporation Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt

* Year-ago qtrly revenue 672.3 million rgt , year-ago qtrly net profit attributable 62.5 million rgt

* Declared first singer tier interim dividend of 6 sen per share