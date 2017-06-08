June 8 Top Image Systems Ltd:

* Top Image Systems announces consolidation of the executive management team

* Top Image Systems Ltd - Yossi Dagan, CFO, has made a decision to pursue other opportunities, he will remain with company in a consulting capacity

* Top Image Systems Ltd says Patti Barton will assume interim responsibility as chief financial officer

* Top Image Systems - Michael Schrader, president, will be leaving co; co will work with Schrader to implement consolidation plan in EMEA operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: