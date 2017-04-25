April 25Ascentech KK

* Says its top shareholder, an individual cut voting power in the company to 39.9 percent (606,500 shares) from 54.8 percent (766,500 shares)

* Says an investment limited liability partnership, which belongs to Yasuda Enterprise Development Co., Ltd., cut voting power in the company to 8.6 percent (130,000 shares)from 18.6 percent (260,000 shares)

* Effective April 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/c5DBu3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)