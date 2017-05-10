May 10Shokubun Co Ltd

* Says its current top shareholder, an individual, plans to sell 1.9 million shares (19.9 percent voting power) of the company to SHINMEI CO.,LTD. for 969 million yen (510 yen per share)

* Says SHINMEI CO.,LTD. will be the top shareholder of the company

* Says change will occur on May 26

(Beijing Headline News)