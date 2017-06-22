WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Top Ships Inc
* Top ships inc says board of directors has determined to effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of the company's common stock - sec filing
* Top ships inc says reverse stock split will take effect, and common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on june 23, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2sUWgGh) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.