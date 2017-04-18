BRIEF-EYEMAXX Real Estate starts new real estate project in Germany
* LAUNCHES NEW REAL ESTATE PROJECT IN GERMANY WITH A VOLUME OF 170 MILLION EUROS
April 18 Top Spring International Holdings Ltd :
* During q1 of 2017, group recorded contracted sales of properties and contracted sales of car park units of about hk$692.7 million
* During q1 of 2017, group had subscribed pre-sales of approximately hk$304.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, June 14 Slovenian banks have become more robust and better able to withstand economic shocks three years after their bad loan problems almost pushed the country towards an international bailout, the Bank of Slovenia said its June report on financial stability on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, June 14 Often outspoken European Central Bank rate setter Ewald Nowotny questioned the ECB's most sacred tenet on Wednesday: its inflation target.