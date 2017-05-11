May 11 Sri Trang Agro-Industry Pcl, the world's biggest natural rubber producing company, said in a statement:

* To increase production capacity to 2.9 million tonnes this year from 2.4 million tonnes last year

* Aims for a market share of 20 percent over the next 2-3 years from 12 percent last year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)