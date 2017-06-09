BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
June 9 TopBuild Corp-
* TopBuild acquires Canyon Insulation
* TopBuild Corp - acquired Canyon Insulation, a heavy commercial insulation and firestopping company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico