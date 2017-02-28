Feb 28 Topbuild Corp
* Topbuild reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $444.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.7 million
* Topbuild Corp - anticipate continuing to generate cash
beyond what is required to fund acquisitions
* Topbuild Corp - board of directors has authorized a new
share repurchase program whereby company may purchase up to $200
million
* Topbuild corp - announces new share repurchase program
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 from continuing
operations
* Topbuild Corp - share repurchase program whereby company
may purchase up to $200 million of its common stock over next 24
months
* Topbuild Corp - share repurchase program replaces previous
one which expires on february 28, 2017
* Topbuild - repurchases will be made from cash on hand,
from a portion of free cash flow expected to be generated from
business during next 24 months
