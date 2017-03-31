BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
March 31 TOPDANMARK
* BUY-BACK PROGRAMME FOR 2016 OF DKK 1,650 MILLION IS NOW COMPLETED
* IN PERIOD 12 FEBRUARY 2016 TO 21 FEBRUARY 2017, SHARES AT A VALUE OF DKK 1,451M WERE BOUGHT BACK OF TOTAL SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF DKK 1,650M
* TOPDANMARK'S HOLDING OF OWN SHARES IS 9,782,000 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 10.30% OF SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
* Bruce Carnegie-Brown formally took up his position as chairman of Lloyd's, following retirement of John Nelson Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 9 percent year-on-year in May while housing starts fell by 5 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.