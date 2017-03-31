March 31 TOPDANMARK

* BUY-BACK PROGRAMME FOR 2016 OF DKK 1,650 MILLION IS NOW COMPLETED

* IN PERIOD 12 FEBRUARY 2016 TO 21 FEBRUARY 2017, SHARES AT A VALUE OF DKK 1,451M WERE BOUGHT BACK OF TOTAL SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF DKK 1,650M

* TOPDANMARK'S HOLDING OF OWN SHARES IS 9,782,000 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 10.30% OF SHARE CAPITAL