BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties
May 23 TOPDANMARK A/S
* Q1 POST-TAX PROFIT DKK 415 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 319 MILLION)
* SAYS WILL SWITCH TO DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS
* Q1 COMBINED RATIO 85.8 PERCENT (REUTERS POLL 87.9 PERCENT)
* SEES ASSUMED GROWTH IN PREMIUMS ADJUSTED FROM AROUND 0 TO SLIGHTLY POSITIVE IN 2017
* SAYS BASIS FOR DIVIDEND SCHEME IS A PAY-OUT RATIO OF AT LEAST 70%
* POST-TAX PROFIT FORECAST MODEL FOR 2017 IS UPGRADED FROM DKK 900-1,000M TO DKK 1,100-1,200M
* ASSUMED COMBINED RATIO FOR 2017 IMPROVED FROM 91-92 TO AROUND 89, EXCLUDING. RUN-OFF PROFITS IN Q2-Q4 2017 STILL INCL. ADDITIONAL EXPENSES OF 0.5-1PP
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.