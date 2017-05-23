May 23 TOPDANMARK A/S

* Q1 POST-TAX PROFIT DKK 415 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 319 MILLION)

* SAYS WILL SWITCH TO DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS

* Q1 COMBINED RATIO 85.8 PERCENT (REUTERS POLL 87.9 PERCENT)

* SEES ASSUMED GROWTH IN PREMIUMS ADJUSTED FROM AROUND 0 TO SLIGHTLY POSITIVE IN 2017

* SAYS BASIS FOR DIVIDEND SCHEME IS A PAY-OUT RATIO OF AT LEAST 70%

* POST-TAX PROFIT FORECAST MODEL FOR 2017 IS UPGRADED FROM DKK 900-1,000M TO DKK 1,100-1,200M

* ASSUMED COMBINED RATIO FOR 2017 IMPROVED FROM 91-92 TO AROUND 89, EXCLUDING. RUN-OFF PROFITS IN Q2-Q4 2017 STILL INCL. ADDITIONAL EXPENSES OF 0.5-1PP