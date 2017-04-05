UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 Toppan Printing Co Ltd
* Toppan Printing Co Ltd and Itochu Corp have agreed to acquire about a tenth stake in TPN Food Packaging - Nikkei
* Toppan Printing Co Ltd will obtain an 8 percent interest in TPN Food Packaging, Itochu will gain a 2.7 percent stake in TPN Food Packaging - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources