May 23 Topps Tiles Plc

* 26-Wk adjusted earnings per share 4.11p

* 26-Wk revenue fell 1.3 percent to 106.6 million stg

* Interim dividend 1.1 penceper share

* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds

* 26 week like-for-like revenue year-on-year fell 1.9 percent

* Like for like sales over 7 weeks to 20 May 2017 decreased by 5.8%

* "Remain confident in longer term outlook for business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: