April 4 Topps Tiles Plc -

* H1 revenue 106.5 million pounds versus 108 million pounds year ago

* Trading update

* Board will announce interim results for period on 23 May 2017

* Total revenues for 26 week period were 106.5 million pounds (2016: 108.0 million pounds).

* Like-For-Like revenues for 26 week period decreased by 1.9 pct

* Trading in Q2 reflected softer market conditions

* Lower sales growth over first half will primarily be offset by reduced operating expenditure

* Expectations for full year profits are within current range of analyst forecasts

* Are taking a prudent view on outlook for balance of 2017, an improving trend over q2 provides some encouragement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: