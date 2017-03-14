March 15 Nikkei:

* Topre is boosting U.S. production capacity 50 percent by 2020

* Topre will spend about 10 billion yen to expand an existing pressing plant in tennessee and build its third American plant in Ohio

* Topre will increase U.S. Sales to around $450 million in the year ending march 2021, up from $311 million forecast for this fiscal year