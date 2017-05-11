UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Topre Corp:
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
* Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on production and purchasing, human resources and technology exchange, as well as operation know-how sharing
* Through the capital alliance, Topre will purchase 2,070,700 shares (20.0 percent stake) in MARUJUN on June 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/O4bCDY
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources