May 11 Topre Corp:

* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11

* Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on production and purchasing, human resources and technology exchange, as well as operation know-how sharing

* Through the capital alliance, Topre will purchase 2,070,700 shares (20.0 percent stake) in MARUJUN on June 22

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/O4bCDY

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)