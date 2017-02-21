UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Nikkei:
* Toray Industries planning expansion of carbon fiber business over next few years - Nikkei
* Toray Industries' expansion plan includes spending over 20 billion yen to boost production of automobile components- Nikkei
* Toray industries plans to build its first production facility for fuel cell components in Japan & it is expected to cost over 5 billion yen -Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources