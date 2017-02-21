Feb 22 Nikkei:

* Toray Industries planning expansion of carbon fiber business over next few years - Nikkei

* Toray Industries' expansion plan includes spending over 20 billion yen to boost production of automobile components- Nikkei

* Toray industries plans to build its first production facility for fuel cell components in Japan & it is expected to cost over 5 billion yen -Nikkei