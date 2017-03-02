March 2 TORC Oil & Gas Ltd

* TORC Oil & Gas Ltd - Production of 19,621 boepd in Q4 of 2016, an 8% increase from 18,108 boepd in Q4 of 2015

* TORC Oil & Gas Ltd - Proved reserves increased to 64.4 mmboe from 59.9 mmboe at year-end 2016, representing growth of 8%

* TORC Oil & Gas Ltd sees 2017 capital program $130 million

* TORC Oil & Gas Ltd sees 2017 high netback production to average: 19,900 boepd and exit with 20,600 boepd