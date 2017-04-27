April 27 Toread Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares

* Co plans to dissolve eco-city branch

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aIpF0A ; goo.gl/pYE29z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)