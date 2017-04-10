UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10Toread Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 29 percent, or to be 51 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 71.8 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are decreased sales revenue of outdoor sport business and stable marketing investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u6lVOI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources