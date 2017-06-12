June 12 Torex Gold Resources Inc:
* Torex announces amendment to shareholder rights plan
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - amendment made in response to
comments from ISS proxy advisory services, a branch of
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - has amended certain terms of
proposed amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement
* Torex Gold Resources - plan was to be presented for
approval at annual, special meeting of shareholders of Torex
scheduled to be held on June 21, 2017
