* Teladoc - in connection with merger deal with Best Doctors Holdings, co entered into a commitment letter, dated June 19, 2017
June 1 Torex Gold Resources Inc:
* Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million facility to refinance project debt
* Torex Gold Resources - upon execution of definitive documents, loan facility will be available by way of $300 million term loan and $100 million revolving loan facility
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - revolving facility and term facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022, respectively
* Torex Gold Resources Inc - loan facility will remove various covenants and restrictions imposed under project finance facility
* Torex Gold Resources - loan facility will be used to refinance project finance related to construction of El Limon-Guajes mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/ZURICH, June 21 BAWAG PSK is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public share offer that could value the Austrian bank at up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and has picked a lead organiser, people close to the matter said.
LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Bob Diamond’s African investment vehicle Atlas Mara said it is raising US$200m from Fairfax Africa and existing shareholders to kick-start the bank after a tough three years since listing.