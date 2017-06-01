June 1 Torex Gold Resources Inc:

* Torex executes a commitment letter for a US$400 million facility to refinance project debt

* Torex Gold -upon execution of definitive documents, loan facility will be available by way of a US$300 million term loan and a US$100 million revolving loan facility

* Torex Gold Resources Inc says revolving facility and term facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022, respectively