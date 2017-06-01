BRIEF-Chemical Financial Corp reports retirement of CEO David Ramaker
* Chemical Financial Corporation announces retirement of its CEO and president David B. Ramaker
June 1 Torex Gold Resources Inc:
* Torex executes a commitment letter for a US$400 million facility to refinance project debt
* Torex Gold -upon execution of definitive documents, loan facility will be available by way of a US$300 million term loan and a US$100 million revolving loan facility
* Torex Gold Resources Inc says revolving facility and term facility will mature June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2022, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chemical Financial Corporation announces retirement of its CEO and president David B. Ramaker
* RXI Pharmaceuticals announces completion of enrollment of Phase 1/2 clinical trial with RXI-109 for retinal scarring
* King asks Saudis to pledge loyalty (adds Saudi scholars statement, royal decree clause)