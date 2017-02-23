BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 Torex Gold Resources Inc
* Torex announces 2016 year end financial and operational results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Gold production totalled 279,937 ounces in 2016, and 80,955 in the fourth quarter of 2016
* For fourth quarter of 2016, revenues were $102.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock