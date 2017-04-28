BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
April 28 Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd
* TORNADO GLOBAL HYDROVACS REPORTS 2016 RESULTS
* QTRLY REVENUES $5 MILLION VERSUS $5.2 MILLION
* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.016
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes