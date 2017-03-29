Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank
* The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - Entered into an agreement to repurchase common shares through daily purchases subject to a maximum of 14.5 million common shares
* Program will form part of TD's normal course issuer bid for up to 15 million common shares announced on March 2, 2017
* Daily purchases to take place between March 31 and April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.