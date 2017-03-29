March 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank

* The Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase program in connection with normal course issuer bid

* Toronto-Dominion Bank - Entered into an agreement to repurchase common shares through daily purchases subject to a maximum of 14.5 million common shares

* Program will form part of TD's normal course issuer bid for up to 15 million common shares announced on March 2, 2017

* Daily purchases to take place between March 31 and April 21