May 12 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Torrent pharmaceuticals clarifes on news item "Torrent pharma gets four U.S. FDA observations for Indrad plant"

* Torrent pharmaceuticals says USFDA inspectors have carried out audit of our Indrad plant

* Torrent pharmaceuticals says received four observations from USFDA inspectors relating to improvement in procedures Source text: (bit.ly/2pFZzg4) Further company coverage: