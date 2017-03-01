BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Torstar Corp
* Torstar Corporation reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.01 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Torstar Corp - capital expenditures in 2017 are currently anticipated to be reduced to between $12 million and $13 million.
* Torstar Corp- "cost reduction will remain an ongoing important area of focus for us in 2017"
* Torstar Corp - expenses related to registered defined benefit pension plans are currently expected to decrease by about $3 million to about $11 million in 2017
* Torstar Corp says net savings related to restructuring initiatives undertaken through end of 2016 are expected to be $17.0 million in 2017
* Torstar Corp - segmented revenue was $208.7 million in Q4 of 2016, down $24.3 million from $233.0 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.