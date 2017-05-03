May 3 Torstar Corp:
* Torstar Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.22
* Q1 loss per share c$0.30
* Segmented revenue was $156.7 million in q1 of 2017, down
$18.1 million from $174.8 million in q1 of 2016
* Total segmented restructuring and other charges were $4.9
million in q1 of 2017
* Net savings related to restructuring initiatives
undertaken through end of q1 of 2017 are expected to be $13.0
million in balance of 2017
* Restructuring charges in q1 included a charge of $22.4
million for severance, facility related to decision to outsource
printing of Toronto Star
* Expect that any impact of price increases for newsprint
will continue to be more than offset by lower consumption in
balance of year
* Currently expect that flyer distribution revenues will
decline modestly in balance of year
* Subscriber revenues declined moderately in q1 of 2017 and
this trend is expected to continue in balance of year.
* Cost reduction will remain an important area of focus for
us in balance of 2017
