UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Toscana Energy Income Corp:
* Toscana Energy announces first quarter 2017 results
* Toscana Energy Income Corp qtrly average daily production 2,248 boe/d versus 2,602 boe/d last year
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue, net of royalties $5.4 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.