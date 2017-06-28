PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Toshiba Corp chip business chief Yasuo Naruke:
* Western Digital's offer for chip unit has anti-monopoly issues, valuation not high
* wants to make concessions where possible, aims to resolve dispute with Western Digital at early stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
June 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tower will make no further comment on vero transaction until commerce commission has announced their decision on vero sia
SYDNEY, June 29 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax will foray into the mortgage broking business, following a similar move by rival News Corp, at a time when regulators are tightening the screws on bank lending in the country's red-hot property market.