April 20 Tosho Co Ltd:

* Says it will open two holiday sports clubs In Fukuoka prefecture and Yamaguchi prefecture, respectively, in September and October 2018

* Says its subsidiary to open two new hotels in Yamaguchi prefecture and Aichi prefecture, respectively, in September and November 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oUM8GN

