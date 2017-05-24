May 24 Total Access Communication Pcl:

* Total Access Communication received letter from TOT PCL that its board approved TOT to enter contracting process for provision of wireless service with group co

* Proposed that Teleassets will lease network equipment, provide O&M services on network equipment to TOT

* DTAC trinet company offered TOT an annual fixed payment of 4.51 billion baht, as part of the proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: