March 13 Total Energy Services Inc :

* Total Energy Services Inc finalizes notice of variation to confirm waiver of minimum tender condition and respond to various Savanna assertions

* Waiver of minimum tender condition does not affect consideration offered by co for Savanna shares or expiry time of Total offer

* Total offer remains open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 24, unless offer is extended or withdrawn by co